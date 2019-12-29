Board games from $5: Bloodborne, Monopoly Sonic, Pandemic, Jenga, more

Barnes and Noble is now offering up to 50% off a selection of toys, board games, and more. Shipping is free across the board on orders of $35+; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. One standout here is the Bloodborne board game for $17.47. Originally $35, it sells for closer to $26 at Amazon right now where it has never dropped below $19 or so. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and a great opportunity to return to Yharnam for board game night. Set in the “ever-changing labyrinths and tombs” from the game’s Chalice Dungeons, players must upgrade their hunter to defeat elder horrors and monsters. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Amazon customers. More board game deals below.

Today’s Best Board Game Deals:

But if you don’t think the board games will keep the kids occupied, check out these LEGO kit deals instead. You’ll find several kits in our previous roundup starting from $8 right now.

Bloodborne Board Game:

Each turn, one monster chosen at random attacks players, who fight back as a team, with everyone playing a card from their hand simultaneously to attempt to kill the monster. Players collect blood from the monster, assuming it dies, based on how much damage they dealt. Monsters can fight back with exploding dice that can potentially deal infinite damage.

