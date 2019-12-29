Amazon takes up to 40% off Hikari LED Headlights starting at $22 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Hikari headlights with deals starting at $22. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Hikari Ultra LED Headlight Bulbs Conversion Kit at $54. Down from $90, today’s offer saves you $36 and marks a new Amazon low. Upgrading your car with Hikari’s conversion kit brings 6K cool white LED highlights with a 12000-lumen output. This package includes two bulbs, which are said to be 270% brighter than your stock headlights. Bundled instructions help getting things configured a breeze. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,175 customers. More below.

If the deal we called out above doesn’t do it for your vehicle upgrade needs, fret not. Today’s Gold Box is packed with some other options from Hikari which will step-up your car’s headlights. Deals start at $22, so be sure to shop the entire batch right here.

Hikari Ultra LED Headlight Conversion Kit features:

The Most High-Tech Led Headlight Bulbs Ever! Uniform Beam Pattern, Patented Design. Best led headlight bulbs on the market. Used for dim halogen replacement ,fit H11/H8/H9 low beam or fog light, replace yellow light ,upgrade modern led white,make a new look. Max Light Output: 12000lm per pair.It has almost the same size with halogen bulbs.

