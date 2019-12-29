Keter patio furniture is up to 30% off starting at $43, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Keter patio furniture starting at $42.99 shipped for the brand’s Outdoor Patio Table with Cool Bar. Down from $60, today’s offer is good for a $17 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Keter’s table elevates your outdoor space by introducing a contemporary coffee table that transforms into a cocktail bar. In the base, there’s a 7.5-gallon drink storage space that can handle up to 40 12-ounce cans with ice. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,600 customers. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here or head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Keter Package Delivery Box for $129.99 shipped. Usually fetching $188, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, the first notable price drop we’ve seen, and a new low. This water-resistant box helps keep your packages safe from porch pirates as well as rain and other inclement weather. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Browse other options in today’s sale here.

Keter Outdoor Patio Table features:

Discover the freedom of easy entertaining. The Cool Bar is a cooler, cocktail table and coffee table all in one; your ultimate 3-in-1 backyard, garden and patio accessory. It’s designed with an extendable tabletop, transforming from a contemporary coffee table into a sleek cocktail table – in one simple twist! For barbeques, deck parties or just lounging by the pool; enjoy a perfectly chilled drink right at your fingertips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!