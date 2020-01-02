Fujifilm’s mini 9 Instant Camera bundle includes $90+ worth of gear for $60

B&H is currently offering the Fujifilm instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera bundled with a carrying case and film pack for $59.99 shipped. Usually you’d pay $50 or so for the camera itself at Amazon, with the case and film adding roughly $30 on top of that. Today’s offer is the best value we’ve seen to date. The instax mini 9 pairs a retro-inspired design with a pop of color and is a fantastic way to remember your next party or get-together. With the case and film pack thrown into the mix, you’ll be well on your way to capturing photos with some vintage flair. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from 7,400 customers.

If you’re looking to maximize the value from today’s spending, grab another 20-pack of compatible film for $18.50 at Amazon. It’s not hard to burn through two dozen pictures, so picking up this pack will ensure you’re ready to snap retro photos well into 2020.

Speaking of cameras, we just recently took a look at Feelworld’s F5 monitor. In our hands-on review, we dive into whether or not this accessory is worth picking up at its budget-friendly price tag.

Fujifilm instax mini 9 features:

Remember joyful moments with this Fujifilm instax Mini 9 instant camera. It’s lightweight and portable to accompany you on adventures, and the automatic exposure measurement ensures bright images. The high-key mode softens the look of portraits, while the improved viewfinder on this Fujifilm instax Mini 9 instant camera provides greater viewing clarity.

