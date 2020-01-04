LaCie’s drop, crush, and water-resistant 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD falls to $120

- Jan. 4th 2020 9:21 am ET

$120
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is within just $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This immediately-recognizable drive is known for its rugged design which happens to be drop, crush, and water-resistant. With USB 3.0 tech in tow, it’s ready to transfer files at up to 130MB/s speeds. This should be adequate performance for most mobile workflows. Customers will also score one-month of Adobe Creative Cloud for free. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Convert your new drive to USB-C with this $8 AmazonBasics offering. It’s compatible with a wide variety of devices ranging from MacBook to Android phones and Chromebooks to modern PCs. Thanks to SuperSpeed+, up to 10Gbps transfer speeds are available on supported devices.

Haul your new HDD and a whole lot more in the $30 Lowepro backpack we found yesterday. Incredibly, this bag is able to hold a 16-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, drone, and DSLR and more.

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive features:

  • Travel with massive capacity of up to 4TB in an ultra-compact portable external hard drive—LaCie Rugged Mini
  • For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s
  • Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all-terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$120

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Storage

Storage
LaCie

About the Author