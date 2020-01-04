LaCie’s drop, crush, and water-resistant 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD falls to $120

Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is within just $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This immediately-recognizable drive is known for its rugged design which happens to be drop, crush, and water-resistant. With USB 3.0 tech in tow, it’s ready to transfer files at up to 130MB/s speeds. This should be adequate performance for most mobile workflows. Customers will also score one-month of Adobe Creative Cloud for free. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Convert your new drive to USB-C with this $8 AmazonBasics offering. It’s compatible with a wide variety of devices ranging from MacBook to Android phones and Chromebooks to modern PCs. Thanks to SuperSpeed+, up to 10Gbps transfer speeds are available on supported devices.

Haul your new HDD and a whole lot more in the $30 Lowepro backpack we found yesterday. Incredibly, this bag is able to hold a 16-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, drone, and DSLR and more.

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive features:

Travel with massive capacity of up to 4TB in an ultra-compact portable external hard drive—LaCie Rugged Mini

For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s

Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all-terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!