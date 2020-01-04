Stick to your goals with protein and meal replacement powders from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of protein powders and supplements from $9 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Garden of Life Meal Replacement Vanilla Powder for $26.15. Normally closer to $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering 28 servings, this meal replacement is perfect for lasting you nearly an entire month. It features 21 vitamins and minerals, making sure that you’re getting a healthy supplement after working out. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, be sure to have the proper drinking container for your new protein powder. Right now, BlenderBottle Pro is down to $8.50 at Amazon, which is a steal considering it normally goes for up to $15.

Garden of Life Meal Replacement features:

20 grams of clean, organic plant protein with 44 superfoods including organic grass juices, fruits and veggies and 6 grams of fiber to keep you satisfied

Help build lean muscle and boost energy with this power packed meal replacement

This delicious vanilla protein powder is packed with 21 vitamins and minerals

Tasty, smooth protein shake with 1.5 billion CFU probiotics and enzymes for easy digestion

Organic, gluten free, Star K kosher, vegan, dairy free, soy free, Informed Choice Certified (Trusted by Sport), non GMO whole food protein

