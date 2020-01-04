Save big on Tom’s of Maine personal care products from $5.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Tom’s of Maine natural personal care products from $5.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Fluoride-Free Antiplaque & Whitening Toothpaste for $5.99. Down from its regular rate of closer to $9, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Made with all-natural ingredients, Tom’s of Maine toothpaste “does not contain any artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors, or flavors.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, while you’re on a tooth cleaning kick, why not pick up some extra accessories. Be sure to grab Plackers Twin-Line Dental Floss Picks for $2 Prime shipped. This 75-pack of flossers makes it super easy to get crud out from between your teeth.

Tom’s of Maine Toothpaste features:

Contains 2 to 5.5 ounce tubes of fluoride free, whitening toothpaste in Spearmint flavor; Help keep your mouth feeling fresh all day with a powerful clean that comes from a natural toothpaste

Tom’s of Maine meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, legal accountability to balance profit and purpose

Fluoride free toothpaste gel that fights cavities and whitens by removing surface stains and uses naturally derived ingredients and is never tested on animals

