Save big on Tom’s of Maine personal care products from $5.50, today only

- Jan. 4th 2020 9:46 am ET

0
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Tom’s of Maine natural personal care products from $5.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Fluoride-Free Antiplaque & Whitening Toothpaste for $5.99. Down from its regular rate of closer to $9, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Made with all-natural ingredients, Tom’s of Maine toothpaste “does not contain any artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors, or flavors.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Now, while you’re on a tooth cleaning kick, why not pick up some extra accessories. Be sure to grab Plackers Twin-Line Dental Floss Picks for $2 Prime shipped. This 75-pack of flossers makes it super easy to get crud out from between your teeth.

Tom’s of Maine Toothpaste features:

  • Contains 2 to 5.5 ounce tubes of fluoride free, whitening toothpaste in Spearmint flavor; Help keep your mouth feeling fresh all day with a powerful clean that comes from a natural toothpaste
  • Tom’s of Maine meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, legal accountability to balance profit and purpose
  • Fluoride free toothpaste gel that fights cavities and whitens by removing surface stains and uses naturally derived ingredients and is never tested on animals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Tom's of Maine

