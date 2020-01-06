Score up to 65% off air fryers, toaster ovens and cookers today from $15

- Jan. 6th 2020 1:05 pm ET

65% off from $15
0

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Philips Viva Collection Analog Air Fryer (HD9220/29) for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $200 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $130 in savings and the best we can find. The best listings with Amazon fulfillment start at $129 right now for comparison. This model uses little to no oil for cooking to deliver delicious crispy foods in a much healthier fashion. It sports a 1.8-pound cooking capacity inside its cool touch housing and an adjustable thermostat to support various recipes. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. You’ll find additional small kitchen appliance deals and even more affordable air fryers down below.

Today’s best Air Fryer/Cooker Deals:

Speaking of small kitchen appliances, we have a wide ranging blender sale today with prices from $20 including brands like Ninja and Magic Bullet. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Philips Viva Collection Analog Air Fryer:

Explore the healthy way to fry with this Viva Collection Airfryer from Philips. Rapid Air technology provides a healthy and low-fat frying process, and because little or no oil is required for cooking, cleaning is easy and quick with minimal odor. This Viva Collection Airfryer includes a recipe book so you can get started quickly. Accommodates many foods for a variety of cooking options. Integrated cord storage allows you to maintain a neat, tidy appearance.

Philips

