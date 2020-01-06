Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Bioshock Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy is also matching at $15 on PS4 and Xbox One. Regularly closer to $35 or so, today’s deal is $20 off the going rate and matching one of the best prices we can find. Set across an open-world version of ancient Greece, become a legendary Spartan hero and experience massive 300 soldier battles. Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including Bioshock: The Collection, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, GreedFall, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

