Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Bioshock Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy is also matching at $15 on PS4 and Xbox One. Regularly closer to $35 or so, today’s deal is $20 off the going rate and matching one of the best prices we can find. Set across an open-world version of ancient Greece, become a legendary Spartan hero and experience massive 300 soldier battles. Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including Bioshock: The Collection, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, GreedFall, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $8 (Reg. $20)
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $45 (Reg. $60)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
