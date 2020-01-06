Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack Activewear Event, Lacoste, ASICS, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eastbay’s January Savings Event takes $30 off orders of $100: Nike, adidas, more
- Score Nike, adidas, more up to 60% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event
- Eddie Bauer takes an extra 40% off clearance items from just $8
- Gold Toe Men’s 3-pack of Classic Crew Socks for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $18)
- ASICS Semi-Annual Sale offers extra 25% off select styles to help hit your New Year goals
Casual and Formalwear |
- Lacoste’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, polos, shoes, more
- Banana Republic Factory Winter Clearance Sale updates your wardrobe with deals from $14
- J.Crew’s End of Season Event offers an extra 40% off clearance items from $8
- Express offers an extra 50% off all clearance items with deals starting from $5
- Today only, Old Navy takes 60% off winter favs for the entire family
Home Goods and more |
- This simplehuman trash can and recycler is 20% off at $160 shipped
- Personal smoothie makers and blenders from $20: Ninja, Magic Bullet, more
- Score up to 65% off air fryers, toaster ovens and cookers today from $15
- RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit offers multiple batteries, more for $199 (33% off)
- This LED string light kit is 33-feet long and waterproof for just $6
