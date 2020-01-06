Eddie Bauer takes an extra 40% off clearance items from just $8

Eddie Bauer takes an extra 40% off all clearance items with promo code WINTER40 at checkout. Plus, it’s offering up to 60% off sitewide including outerwear, jeans, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s EverTherm Down Hooded Jacket is on sale for $138, which is down from its original rate of $299. This jacket was designed for warmth and will be a great option for winter outings. It’s also wind and water-proof as well as highly packable, which makes it great for traveling. Best of all, it features three zippered hand pockets to store your phone, keys, and small essentials while braving the cold. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 150 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer’s Clearance Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!