J.Crew’s End of Season Event offers an extra 40% off clearance items from $8

J.Crew’s End of Season Sale that offers an extra 40% off clearance items with promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Find deals on jeans, shirts, sweaters, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 484 Slim-Fit Jeans are on sale for $24, which is down from its original rate of $138. These jeans are great for everyday wear and they have thermolite technology, which helps to keep you warm in cooler weather. This style also features stretch for added comfort throughout the day. Plus, its dark-wash is timeless and the hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

