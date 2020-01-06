Lacoste’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, polos, shoes, more

Lacoste is currently having its Semi-Annual Sale offering 30 to 50% off select styles and up to 50% off outerwear. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the SPORT Stand-up Neck Fleece Tracksuit Jacket that’s on sale for $125 and originally was priced at $250. This tracksuit comes with a full-zip jacket and matching joggers that are very stylish. It also features a piping along the shoulders and pants for a sophisticated look. You can choose from three color options and it will become a go-to in your wardrobe for lounging, post-workouts, or everyday events. Find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- SPORT Stand-up Neck Fleece Tracksuit $125 (Orig. $250)
- Crew Neck Pima Cotton T-Shirt $34 (Orig. $50)
- Thermoregulating Crewneck Sweater $99 (Orig. $198)
- Regular Fit Half-Zip Cotton Sweater $68 (Orig. $98)
- Herringbone Pattern Zip Harrington Jacket $132 (Orig. $265)
- ..and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Color-Blocked Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket $172 (Orig. $345)
- Motion Sweatshirt Dress $105 (Orig. $175)
- Water-Resistant Tennis Sweatpants $60 (Orig. $100)
- Crewneck Check-Paneled Sweatshirt $93 (Orig. $155)
- Wool And Cashmere Blend Cable Knit Sweater $87 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
