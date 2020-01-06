Lacoste’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, polos, shoes, more

- Jan. 6th 2020 8:49 am ET

0
Lacoste is currently having its Semi-Annual Sale offering 30 to 50% off select styles and up to 50% off outerwear. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the SPORT Stand-up Neck Fleece Tracksuit Jacket that’s on sale for $125 and originally was priced at $250. This tracksuit comes with a full-zip jacket and matching joggers that are very stylish. It also features a piping along the shoulders and pants for a sophisticated look. You can choose from three color options and it will become a go-to in your wardrobe for lounging, post-workouts, or everyday events. Find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

