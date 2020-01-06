This LED string light kit is 33-feet long and waterproof for just $6

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-Foot 100 LED String Light Kit with Remote for $5.99 Prime shipped with the code PPJX64M7 at checkout. Down from its $10 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These lights are great for adding an extra bit of ambiance to any room, offering 33-feet of coverage. You’ll get an included remote that lets you change the brightness, power state, and more. TaoTronics’ entire LED string is waterproof as well, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the lowest-cost LED strings you’ll find on Amazon. So, instead of picking up a string, those who are wanting to upgrade their home to LED might want to take a look at this 2-pack of GE bulbs for $5 Prime shipped. Offering 60W of LED light output, these are great for bathrooms, kitchens, and more.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s Green Deals roundup. We’ve got snow blowers for $94, ecobee’s HomeKit-enabled Light Switch, and more for you to browse.

TaoTronics LED String Light features:

Bendy material, massive compatibility: moldable copper wire is surprisingly soft and flexible thus can be wrapped around almost anything

More control with advanced rf technology: upgraded Remote control with strong penetrability covers a working range of 66 ft./ 20 m

Diverse modes for different occasions: 8 levels of brightness, speed, and blinking allow for versatile usage under various circumstances

Convenient memory function: memorizes the mode you previously used to rapidly access your favorite style of lighting

