LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall returns to all-time low at Walmart: $80 (Reg. $100)

Walmart is offering the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall 75954 set for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate at Target, Best Buy has it on sale for $85 right now and this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. Harry Potter fans will find this an essential addition to their collection of LEGO memorabilia. It includes 878 pieces and has ten individual minifigures. Whether you have an existing LEGO collection or are just starting, this is a great set to pick up. If the huge Hogwarts Castle LEGO set is a bit too large for you, then today’s lead deal is a great alternative.

Whether you’re wanting something a little more budget-friendly, or just aren’t a huge Harry Potter fan, don’t miss our roundup from earlier this week. It has LEGO kits from $24 with options from Overwatch, Avengers, and more.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall features:

Celebrate Harry Potter’s time at wizard school with this LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall building set. The four-level tower has movable pieces and an assortment of accessories to let you recreate scenes from all the books and movies. This LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall building set comes with 10 mini-figures for added fun.

