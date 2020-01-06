Pad & Quill is now offering up to 40% off a pair of its leather iPad cases today. You can score the Oxford Leather iPad Pro 12.9-Inch Case for $85.99 shipped after you apply code ipad at checkout. Regularly $140, today’s deal is nearly 40% or $55 off the going rate. It is also about $10 below our previous sitewide sale mention. Specifically designed for the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd Gen.), it is constructed from a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather with marine-grade nylon stitching. Along with the elastic strap closure, it has a magnetic on/off feature, a built-in horizontal viewing stand, and an interior pocket for documents. Head below for even more Pad & Quill iPad case deals.

The same code will also drop the Oxford Leather iPad Pro 11-Inch Case down to $77.98 shipped. Regularly $120, that’s more than 35% off the asking price and again, slightly below our previous mention. Specs on this model are nearly the same but it is designed specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Much like the option above, it also ships with a 25-year warranty on the leather and a discreet signature from the artisan that made your case.

Be sure to browse through the latest Best Buy sale for deals on iPad Pro but if you have a mini, Apple’s Smart Cover just saw a rare discount at Amazon. For the rest of our smartphone and iPad accessory deals, DODOcase is still 15% off sitewide and this morning’s roundup are you best bets.

The process of making this case starts with our Artisans selecting the perfect piece of American Full Grain leather. That is the very best leather in the world. Using a single, uncut piece, they craft the Oxford smart cover exterior. We use extremely long-lasting parachute-grade nylon stitching to bring together that cover and the soft leather interior that protects your iPad. This elegant construction is sturdy, reliable, and beautiful. Inside the case is an amazingly soft leather interior that includes a document pocket and allows the self-standing to work wonderfully in this case.

