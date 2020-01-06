Personal smoothie makers and blenders from $20: Ninja, Magic Bullet, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja Chef 10-Speed Blender (CT810) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular price, at least $50 below Amazon’s price and the lowest total we can find. It is also matching our previous mention and is well under the best refurbished listing on Amazon. Great for both smoothies and dinner prep, this model ships with a 72-ounce pitcher and a 24-ounce on-the-go blending tumbler. Whether it’s ice, whole fruits or seeds, its internal 1500W motor “easily liquefies solid ingredients.” It also ships with a tamper, recipe guide and 10 preset speed settings. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more blender deals.

We have loads of notable blender offers today to help you get a fresh start on your 2020 health/protein shakes. While today’s lead deal is ideal for smoothies and hardcore meal preparations, if that’s overkill for you, be sure to browse through the options below starting from just $20. All of today’s deals come courtesy of Amazon with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25, and Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35.

Today’s Best Blender Deals:

Looking for some discounted protein and supplements to whip up in your new blender? The Gold Box Optimum Nutrition event is a great place to start, not to mention today’s Soylent sale. And while we are talking fitness, there are deep deals to be had on running shoes from top brands and Bowflex home gyms.

Ninja Chef 10-Speed Blender:

Create delicious frozen cocktails or healthy smoothies using this SharkNinja Chef countertop blender. The 10 preset programs with variable speed control, including pulse mode, let you achieve the desired consistency easily, while the advanced motor powers through tough ingredients. This SharkNinja Chef countertop blender features a 72-oz. pitcher for home use and a 24-oz. tumbler with a lid for on-the-go convenience.

