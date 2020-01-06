Save over 50% on VAVA’s motion-sensing LED spotlight, now $10 Prime shipped

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Motion Sensing LED Spotlight for $9.99 Prime shipped when you use the code EY6OAX7H at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $24 going rate, this is more than 50% off and is the best available. Offering up 300 lumens of light, this is perfect for illuminating your backyard or side walkways. The motion-sensing capabilities mean it only turns on when it detects movement, making sure that your batteries last a long time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, it’s hard to find a lower-cost light out there for the backyard. However, those in the market for two lights can score them for around $6 each thanks to this sale on a multi-pack of Mr. Beams. It’s down to $12 Prime shipped at Amazon right now and offers you the ability to illuminate multiple parts of your yard.

Worried about leaving screw holes behind after mounting today’s lead deal? 3M has an outdoor adhesive mounting tape that gets the job done without holes. It’s under $5 for 60-inches of it, which is more than enough.

VAVA Motion Sensing LED Spotlight features:

300 Lumen Ultrasensitive Sensor: Japan-made sensor detects motion within a 120° angle and up to 33 ft / 10 m; Motion Sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it, illuminates the source with a uniformly distributed light beam.

IP65 Waterproofing for Outdoor Usage: Perfect outdoor lighting in any climate from -4 °F / -20 °C up to 122 °F / 50 °C, A weatherproof design for durability and reliable function.

Fully Adjustable Orientation: Lifts up to 120° vertically and revolves up to 360° horizontally to spotlight where action takes place, Freely adjust according to your house design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!