BBQ inside this winter with Tenergy’s Infrared Grill at $70 (Reg. $170+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill for $69.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $180 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $70, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Home Depot charges $112 for comparison. Ideal for bringing the BBQ indoors this winter, this model creates “80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills.” This infrared model can hit a temperature of 446-degrees within 6 minutes while clean-ups are made easy with dishwasher-safe parts and a one-minute setup/teardown time. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill is great alternative to today’s lead deal and will save you an extra $20. Currently listed at $50 via Amazon, this model carries most of the same specs and an even larger cooking surface. Rated 4+ stars. Whichever model you choose, this OXO Good Grips Electric Grill and Panini Press Brush is an easy way to keep things clean at $10 Prime shipped.

However, if the indoor grill isn’t cutting it for you, check out some of our other cookware deals today. From Ninja Foodi multi-cookers and Calphalon’s steel toaster oven to a Cuisinart cast iron cookware Gold Box, our Home Goods Guide is jam-packed today.

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill:

Tenergy’s indoor infrared grill creates 80% less smoke than other indoor electrical grills. The infrared heat is only directed at the grill rack’s surface and the cooling tray catches grease and oils before they get the chance to become smoke. Our electric barbecue grill evenly cooks meats, fish, poultry and vegetables using advanced infrared heating technology. With the unique infrared heating technology, heat is evenly spread on the grill top.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!