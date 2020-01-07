Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $39, Sinking City $30, more

- Jan. 7th 2020 9:32 am ET

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for $38.89. Regularly $70 at Amazon, this is within $4 of the all-time low on the standard version and the best we can find. It includes the main experience plus a series of in-game skins and weapons, as well as a 90-minute behind-the scenes documentary and more. If you’ve yet to give the best Star Wars game in years a try, now’s a great time to jump in at a huge discount. We also still have the classic Super Star Wars on PS4 for $5 (50% off). Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Bioshock: The Collection, Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack, The Sinking City, Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

