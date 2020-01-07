Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $39, Sinking City $30, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for $38.89. Regularly $70 at Amazon, this is within $4 of the all-time low on the standard version and the best we can find. It includes the main experience plus a series of in-game skins and weapons, as well as a 90-minute behind-the scenes documentary and more. If you’ve yet to give the best Star Wars game in years a try, now’s a great time to jump in at a huge discount. We also still have the classic Super Star Wars on PS4 for $5 (50% off). Head below for even more of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Bioshock: The Collection, Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack, The Sinking City, Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched on PS4 and Xbox One at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack $24.99 (Reg. $70+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $14.99 (Reg. $28+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $60+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. $20+)
- The Sinking City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $23 ($45+ value)
- Far Cry Xbox games from $10
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $8 (Reg. $20)
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
