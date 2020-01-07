Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Trine 1 and 2, PhotoPrint Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Trine 1 and 2, ASL Dictionary, Puppy Emoji Stickers, PhotoPrint Pro, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Long Division Touch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Web2Pics – Webpage Screenshots: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoPrint Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ASL Dictionary Sign Language: $7 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Amount – Unit Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: German Dictionary Translator +: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Oxford English Dictionary 2018: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Nizo: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Across Crossword Trainer: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Pro Movie Maker + Video Editor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpellbookMaster: $4 (Reg. $8)

