Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Lululemon, Levi’s, Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware, more

Activewear |
- Lululemon January Sale offers up to 50% off outerwear, pants, more + free shipping
- Old Navy takes up to 50% off activewear and extra 25% off your purchase
- REI Outlet takes up to 30% off new arrivals including The North Face, Backcountry, more
- Nordstrom offers the adidas Water Repellent Jacket for $51 shipped (Reg. $85)
- Backcountry has The North Face Indi Insulated Jacket for $125 (Reg. $179)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s cuts extra 50% off all sale including popular denim, outerwear, more
- Vineyard Vines takes extra 40% off all sale styles with deals from $31
- Lucky Brand offers jeans from $40 + extra up to 60% off sale items
- Sperry Outlet celebrates 2020 with up to $30 off already-reduced styles
- Rockport offers 40% off all boots for winter weather + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon marks down Cuisinart cast iron cookware to $70, today only
- Put Calphalon’s gorgeous Quartz Oven on the countertop for $125 (Reg. $200+)
- Ninja’s Foodi Cooker can air fry and dehydrate for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230)
- BBQ inside this winter with Tenergy’s Infrared Grill at $70 (Reg. $170+)
- Ozark Trail’s three-piece cast iron set gives you skillets for around $6 each
