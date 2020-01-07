Put Calphalon’s gorgeous Quartz Oven on the countertop for $125 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Oven (TSCLTRDG1) for $124.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $250, it is down to $210 direct and sells for closer to $200 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Today’s deal is the lowest we can find and $35 below our previous mention. Its dark stainless steel finish and high resolution LCD display make this one of the more attractive models on the market. Not only can it accommodate up to 12-inches of pizza but it also has a series of presets like defrost, bake, roast and dehydrate for making “apple chips, beef jerky, and more.” A baking pan, dehydrator/wire racks, and a pizza pan are included here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more attractive toaster oven for $125 (or almost any price really), there are other options out there for a fraction of the price. This Black+Decker 6-Slice Convection Countertop Toaster Oven sells for $50 and carries solid ratings from over 1,700 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as large and doesn’t have quite as many presets either, but it will most certainly get your counter top cooking done.

While we are upgrading our cooking kit, be sure to swing by today’s Amazon Gold Box Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale and check out the new Weber Connect Smart Grill Hub. Our Home Goods and CES 2020 guides have even more.

Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Oven:

Maximize the efficiency of your kitchen with this Calphalon quartz heat countertop oven. The quartz heating element preheats faster, while the 11 presets make it easy to defrost, bake, roast and dehydrate food. This Calphalon quartz heat countertop oven includes baking and pizza pans as well as a dehydrator and a regular baking rack.

