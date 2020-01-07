Chamberlain’s smart garage door opener has 3,100 lumen LEDs: $179 (Reg. $300)

Lowe’s is offering the Chamberlain 1.25-hp Garage Door Opener with Built-In Wi-Fi and Battery Back-Up (B1381) for $179 shipped. Down from its over $300 going rate at Home Depot and Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering Wi-Fi-connectivity, this garage door opener is designed to be monitored from anywhere. The LED light provides “corner-to-corner coverage” and shouldn’t ever burn out, offering 3,100 lumens of brightness to light up your garage. Plus, thanks to the battery backup, you can open the garage door (or close it) even if the power is out. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already have a garage door opener, this attachment lets you make it smart for under $50. This is a much lower-cost way to add smarts and voice control to your garage door, and it works with Alexa or Assistant for voice controls.

Don’t miss our review of the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub, where Jordan gave his 22-year old opener brand-new features.

Chamberlain Garage Door Opener features:

Corner to Coner Lighting smart garage opener features 3,100 lumens of LED lighting to fill your entire garage

Prime members in select areas can opt in with the B1381 to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage. Simply link your myQ account in the Key App

Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Delivers the highest lifting force in the industry for effortless lifting and reliable performance

