Cuisinart’s Single-Serve Coffeemaker nearly 30% off at Amazon + more from $60

- Jan. 7th 2020 1:18 pm ET

from $60
0

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart SS-10 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker for $69.99 shipped. Be sure to remember to clip the $26 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $96, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This fully-programmable coffeemaker is compatible with K-Cups but will also provide hot water for instant coffee, soup, tea, and more. It offers 5 beverage size choices via its 72-ounce water reservoir as well as an auto-rinse cleaning feature. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 2,500+ Amazon reviewers. More coffeemaker deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While they won’t provide hot water for your teas and soups, there are other single-serve makers for less. The Mueller Pro goes for $40 (or less after you clip the on-page coupon) and carries solid ratings with a very similar feature set as today’s lead deal. Or save even more with this highly-rated Black+Decker Single-Serve Coffeemaker at $24. You’ll have to refill the water reservoir before every cup, but you’ll save a fortune in the process.

More Coffee Maker Deals:

Cuisinart SS-10 Single-Serve Coffeemaker:

K-Cup compatible brewer makes one cup at a time,Compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods. Cord length 32 Inches…5 beverage sizes: 4-12 oz,Removable 72-ounce water reservoir,Charcoal water filter…Hot water button lets you enjoy instant coffee, soup, tea and hot cocoa; Rinse feature instantly cleans the inside of the brew chamber

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

from $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard