Cuisinart’s Single-Serve Coffeemaker nearly 30% off at Amazon + more from $60

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart SS-10 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker for $69.99 shipped. Be sure to remember to clip the $26 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $96, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This fully-programmable coffeemaker is compatible with K-Cups but will also provide hot water for instant coffee, soup, tea, and more. It offers 5 beverage size choices via its 72-ounce water reservoir as well as an auto-rinse cleaning feature. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 2,500+ Amazon reviewers. More coffeemaker deals and details below.

While they won’t provide hot water for your teas and soups, there are other single-serve makers for less. The Mueller Pro goes for $40 (or less after you clip the on-page coupon) and carries solid ratings with a very similar feature set as today’s lead deal. Or save even more with this highly-rated Black+Decker Single-Serve Coffeemaker at $24. You’ll have to refill the water reservoir before every cup, but you’ll save a fortune in the process.

More Coffee Maker Deals:

Cuisinart SS-10 Single-Serve Coffeemaker:

K-Cup compatible brewer makes one cup at a time,Compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods. Cord length 32 Inches…5 beverage sizes: 4-12 oz,Removable 72-ounce water reservoir,Charcoal water filter…Hot water button lets you enjoy instant coffee, soup, tea and hot cocoa; Rinse feature instantly cleans the inside of the brew chamber

