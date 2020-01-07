Upgrade your home theater with a $10 RGB LED bias lighting strip

Jan. 7th 2020

0

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.5-Foot RGB LED Bias Light Strip for $9.99 Prime shipped when the code TREWU4GQ is used at checkout and you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $18 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Whether you picked up a new TV over the holidays or not, this is a must-have home theater upgrade. The strip plugs into a USB port on your TV for power, helping to keep things nice and clean in your setup. The included remote changes colors, brightness, or patterns for a truly unique look. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Cut back in size to this 3.3-foot RGB LED strip to save some cash. It’s nearly 50% of the cost of today’s lead deal, giving you around $5 in savings. It’s also powered by a USB port, but you’ll lose the handy remote that the sale above provides.

Don’t forget to swing by our Smart Home guide for even more deals like you find here today. Whether it’s a smart plug, light bulb, or anything else IoT, we’ll have it in our guide which is updated daily.

Govee LED Bias Light features:

  • 20 colors for your selection. RGB LED lights support time setting and scenes mode function
  • With built-in high accuracy mic, Govee strip light senses outside sounds
  • Used with both controller and remote

