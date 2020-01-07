Levi’s cuts extra 50% off all sale including popular denim, outerwear, more

- Jan. 7th 2020 8:46 am ET

0

Levi’s updates your denim with an extra 50% off all sale items with promo code BIGDEAL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The 511 Slim Fit Cool Jeans for men are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $25. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and has a modern slim fit that’s trendy. Best of all, they feature moisture-wicking material that’s breathable to promote comfort throughout the day. You can choose from two versatile color options and these jeans will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Levi's

Levi's

About the Author