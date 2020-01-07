Levi’s cuts extra 50% off all sale including popular denim, outerwear, more

Levi’s updates your denim with an extra 50% off all sale items with promo code BIGDEAL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The 511 Slim Fit Cool Jeans for men are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $25. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and has a modern slim fit that’s trendy. Best of all, they feature moisture-wicking material that’s breathable to promote comfort throughout the day. You can choose from two versatile color options and these jeans will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

