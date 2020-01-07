The Lowepro DroneGuard CS 200 carries your drone + more for just $15

- Jan. 7th 2020 5:30 pm ET

0

Adorama is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard CS 200 Drone Case for $14.99 shipped. Down from its $45 going rate direct and from third-parties at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering room for a Parrot Bebop 2 or a similar-sized drone plus an 8-inch tablet, this is great for on-the-go enthusiasts. You’ll be able to fit an iPad mini alongside your aerial vehicle, making sure that you have a large enough display to see the setting sun on your flight. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For comparison’s sake, most drone bags on Amazon will run you well over $20. However, if you don’t need to carry a drone then check out this sling bag for under $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it can’t carry your aerial vehicle, it’s great for keeping tablets, cameras, and more at the ready.

For bags of the cuter variety, don't miss Vera Bradley's Semi-Annual Event. It offers 50% off travel bags, MacBook backpacks, and more.

Lowepro DroneGuard CS 200 features:

Get flexible organization for your quadcopter and drone gear including all accessories. The DroneGuard CS 200 was designed by drone pilots for the depth and form factor of the Parrot Bebop 2 or Yuneeq Breez and has room for a small tablet such as iPad mini. The CS 200 also fits FPV 250 racing drones and similar sized quadcopters and flying cameras. Hard case designed to carry and protect the Parrot Bebop 2,Yuneec Breeze and smaller enthusiast quadcopters and flying cameras.

