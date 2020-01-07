Lucky Brand offers jeans from $40 + extra up to 60% off sale items

Lucky Brand’s Semi-Annual Clearance Event offers an extra 40-60% off sweaters, shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Plus, it’s offering jeans from $40. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $75. Now is a great time to update your denim and the 410 Athletic Slim Jeans are a standout for men. These jeans were made with a little more room in the thighs and buttocks for muscular builds and are infused with stretch for added comfort. Best of all, they’re currently on sale for $40 and originally were priced at $129. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Hayden Skinny Jeans are another notable deal. These jeans are currently marked down to $40 and originally were priced at $129. This style will become a go-to in your wardrobe because they’re versatile to wear with boots, sneakers, heels or sandals alike.

Our top picks for women include:

