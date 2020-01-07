Old Navy takes up to 50% off activewear and extra 25% off your purchase

Old Navy has all of its activewear on sale at up to 50% off and an extra 25% off your purchase at checkout. Score great deals on jackets, leggings, joggers, shorts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Joggers are very trendy for this winter and the Dynamic Fleece Style is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale you can find them for $24. This style is great for workouts with a breathable mesh lining to help keep you cool. It also features a four-way stretch material to keep you mobile when working out. With over 600 reviews, these joggers are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie $30 (Orig. $50)
- Dynamic Fleece Joggers $24 (Orig. $45)
- Ultra-Soft Breathe ON 1/4-Zip Pullover $13 (Orig. $35)
- Go-Warm Thermal-Knit Pullover $26 (Orig. $40)
- Go-Dry French Terry Run Pants $19 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Waisted Elevate Tights $18 (Orig. $30)
- Breathe ON Tie-Back Scoop-Neck Top $8 (Orig. $20)
- Lightweight Fleece Half-Zip Pullover $18 (Orig. $30)
- Lightweight Racerback Performance Tank $10 (Orig. $13)
- Mid-Rise Sweater-Knit Joggers $20 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out Lululemon’s January We Made Too Much Event that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles.
