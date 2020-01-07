Old Navy takes up to 50% off activewear and extra 25% off your purchase

- Jan. 7th 2020 4:24 pm ET

0

Old Navy has all of its activewear on sale at up to 50% off and an extra 25% off your purchase at checkout. Score great deals on jackets, leggings, joggers, shorts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Joggers are very trendy for this winter and the Dynamic Fleece Style is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale you can find them for $24. This style is great for workouts with a breathable mesh lining to help keep you cool. It also features a four-way stretch material to keep you mobile when working out. With over 600 reviews, these joggers are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Old Navy

