Rockport offers 40% off all boots for winter weather + free shipping

- Jan. 7th 2020 3:24 pm ET

0

Rockport offers 40% off all boots for men and women with promo code BOOTS40 at checkout. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Kenton Chukka Boots are currently on sale for $87 and originally were priced at $160. These boots are versatile to look great with jeans or khakis alike. This style is also lightweight and flexible, which helps promote a natural stride. Chukka boots are very trendy for the winter season and they come in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Rockport below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Total Motion Ariahnna Boots are another standout from this event. They’re currently marked down to $60 and originally were priced at $100. I also love the pointed toe that helps to elongate your legs.

Our top picks for women include:

