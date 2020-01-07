Vineyard Vines takes extra 40% off all sale styles with deals from $31

Vineyard Vines offers an extra 40% off all sale styles with code WHALE40 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $125 or more. For men, the Hamilton Half-Zip Sweater is a must-have from this sale. It originally was priced at $138, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $60. This pullover can be worn year-round and can easily be dressed up or down. You can find it in four color options and it features breathable, moisture-wicking material that will help to keep you cool throughout the day. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Classic Shep Shirt is very similar and on sale for just $39. Find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hamilton 1/2-Zip Sweater $60 (Orig. $138)
- Classic Fit Sycamore Tucker Shirt $36 (Orig. $99)
- Heathered Winstead Performance Polo $31 (Orig. $85)
- Nor’Easter Puffer Vest $90 (Orig. $185)
- Edgartown Lightweight Shep Shirt $36 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cashmere Coral Lane Sweater $96 (Orig. $228)
- Sweater Fleece Funnel Neck Pullover $62 (Orig. $128)
- Plush Teddy Open Front Jacket $71 (Orig. $148)
- Quilted Vest $69 (Orig. $168)
- Classic Shep Shirt $39 (Orig. $87)
- …and even more deals…
