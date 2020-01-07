Vineyard Vines takes extra 40% off all sale styles with deals from $31

- Jan. 7th 2020 10:52 am ET

0

Vineyard Vines offers an extra 40% off all sale styles with code WHALE40 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $125 or more. For men, the Hamilton Half-Zip Sweater is a must-have from this sale. It originally was priced at $138, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $60. This pullover can be worn year-round and can easily be dressed up or down. You can find it in four color options and it features breathable, moisture-wicking material that will help to keep you cool throughout the day. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Classic Shep Shirt is very similar and on sale for just $39. Find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines

About the Author