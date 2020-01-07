Vineyard Vines takes extra 40% off all sale styles with deals from $31

Vineyard Vines offers an extra 40% off all sale styles with code WHALE40 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $125 or more. For men, the Hamilton Half-Zip Sweater is a must-have from this sale. It originally was priced at $138, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $60. This pullover can be worn year-round and can easily be dressed up or down. You can find it in four color options and it features breathable, moisture-wicking material that will help to keep you cool throughout the day. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Classic Shep Shirt is very similar and on sale for just $39. Find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

