Amazon offers up to $950 off Flywheel exercise bikes and more, deals from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Flywheel home exercise bikes and accessories. Deals start from $17 and everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the Flywheel Home Exercise Bike for $999. This model sat at roughly $1,950 for most of this year before dropping to between $1,100 and $1,700 over the last few months. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and is as much as $951 in savings. This magnetic resistance bike will allow you to get a solid cardio workout in from the comfort of your own home. It features adjustable seat and handlebar settings as well as dual water bottle holders, weighted bars and a covered wheel. It also ships with two free months of access to “thousands of live and recorded cycling and strength workouts on your iOS or Android device (Apple TV and Chromecast too).” Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional exercise bike accessories starting from $17. Shoes, mats, seats and more are all on sale today as well.

We have plenty of deals to help you meet your New Year’s workout goals right now. This Gold’s Gym Ab Wheel is under $5 and here’s some huge deals on MyProtein’s Whey Isolate. Not to mention Fitbit Charge 3 fitness bands from $100 (Save $40), some great deals on Apple Watch and loads of workout apparel deals.

Flywheel Home Exercise Bike:

Sleek, compact design. Multiple seat and handlebar settings ensure a perfect fit for any rider. Features dual water bottle holders, weighted bars (included), and covered wheel. LOOK Delta-compatible shoes required (sold separately). Track your progress with our digital stats, which help you set tangible goals and work toward personal bests in every class. Features like pacer, race mode, and our TorqBoard (leaderboard) allow you to compete with yourself or others

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!