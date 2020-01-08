Either cable will do with AUKEY’s 60W USB-C + USB-A PD Charger: $28 (Save 20%)

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its 60W USB-C + USB-A Power Delivery Charger for $27.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and is within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. With both a USB-C and USB-A port in tow, this power adapter ensures you’re ready to charge no matter which kind of cable you have. Unlike some chargers, this adapter is able to route all 60W of power to the USB-C port when the Type-A slot is not in use; this is thanks to AUKEY’s Dynamic Detect technology. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t need USB-A? Opt for RAVPower’s 61W Wall Charger to spend a few bucks less. Once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon the cost will clock in at under $24. This GaN charger is 50% smaller than Apple’s comparably-powered wall adapter.

While we’re talking AUKEY, did you see it announced a new lineup of USB-C chargers? There’s a total of five and they start at 61W and go all the way up to 100W. More importantly, two of the options wield dual USB-C ports.

AUKEY 60W Charger features:

Future-Proof Power Source: A powerful USB C charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear

Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 60W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!