This dual dash camera records the inside + out of your car for $90 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $89.79 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code CSAURORR at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $140, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering dual 1080p capture, this dash camera makes sure that you have everything covered in case of an accident. There’s a built-in GPS so that way your footage has a location tag, letting you know exactly where an event happened. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 128GB microSD card. It’s under $20 Prime shipped and will make sure that there’s plenty of room to store your footage.

Unsure which dash camera is the right one for you? Our roundup has multiple options to choose from, helping you to make the right decision.

AUTO-VOX Dual Dash Camera features:

Front and Cabin camera record simultaneously dual HD videos at 1080@30fps

Fitted with advanced IMX307 Sony sensor and F1.8 aperture, the inside car camera plus 4 Infrared lights to record flawless footage even in pitch dark cabin

The magnetic bracket come with the built-in GPS, which can be assembled easily and quickly

