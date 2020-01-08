Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroki, Magic Launcher Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Magic Launcher Pro, Mystery of Fortune 2, Heroki, Untitled – Screenwriting Notes, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Monkey GO Happy: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: GymStreak Pro Bodybuilding Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Mystery of Fortune 2: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Untitled – Screenwriting Notes: $5 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal/Apple TV: Heroki: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI Switch $20, Injustice 2 Legendary $15, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Long Division Touch: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Web2Pics – Webpage Screenshots: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: PhotoPrint Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: ASL Dictionary Sign Language: $7 (Reg. $8)
Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)
Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!