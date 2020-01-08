Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroki, Magic Launcher Pro, more

- Jan. 8th 2020 10:03 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Magic Launcher Pro, Mystery of Fortune 2, Heroki, Untitled – Screenwriting Notes, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Monkey GO Happy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GymStreak Pro Bodybuilding Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystery of Fortune 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Untitled – Screenwriting Notes: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Heroki: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Long Division Touch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – myCityArmy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Web2Pics – Webpage Screenshots: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoPrint Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ASL Dictionary Sign Language: $7 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

