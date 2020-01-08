Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Columbia, Macy’s Loungewear Sale, Express, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Columbia January Web Specials offers up to 60% off jackets, vests, more from $24
- Joe’s New Balance Daily Deal offers the 515 Sneakers for $33 (Reg. $70)
- American Eagle takes up to 60% off all Tailgate gear including college, NFL, more
- Hunter Boots offers the women’s Refined Slim Fit Boots for $99 (Reg. $165)
- Backcountry has the Outdoor Research Transcendent Jacket for $169 (Orig. $225)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Macy’s Loungewear Flash Sale takes up to 75% off Gold Toe, Ralph Lauren, more
- GAP Factory revamps your wardrobe with extra 50% off clearance items from $5
- Abercrombie Flash Sale offers 25-60% off sitewide: Jeans, outerwear, more
- The Orvis Sweater Sale takes up to 30% off styles for the whole family
- Express Flash Sale takes extra 50% off clearance items from $15
Home Goods and more |
- Nearly $65 off Technivorm Moccamaster coffee makers at Amazon today from $239
- Philips Platinum Electric Toothbrush drops to $83 at Amazon today (Reg. $120+)
- Panasonic’s Cordless Beard Trimmer hits Amazon low at $26 shipped (Reg. $37+)
- Stay warm this winter with a 250W personal heater for just $8.50 at Walmart
- Forget the floss, Panasonic’s Water Irrigator will do it for $20.50 (Reg. $35)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel