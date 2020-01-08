Step up your smartphone photo game with this 3-in-1 lens kit for just $3.50

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Criacr Smartphone 3-in-1 Camera Lens for $3.84 Prime shipped with the code FF8G9U32 at checkout. Down from its near-$13 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering an ultrawide, wide, and macro lens, this is a great way to step up your mobile photography game. Included with the kit is also a mini smartphone tripod to help you capture better photos through greater stability. This is a great starter kit for anyone who is wanting to up their photography game, which you can learn more about in our handy guide. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of users.

Nomad Base Station

Now, this is one of the most budget-friendly ways to upgrade your mobile photography game. Considering you’re saving around $9 with today’s lead deal, there is one more thing we recommend picking up. Just $5 Prime shipped will score you a Bluetooth-enabled remote shutter, which lets you take a picture without having to tap your display.

Another way to upgrade your mobile photo game is to just pick up a new smartphone entirely. Sprint customers can currently grab the iPhone 11 for $15 per month, which is a 50% savings. Plus, if you add a new line and upgrade a line, you’ll get a second iPhone 11 entirely FREE. Learn more in our sale coverage here.

Criacr 3-in-1 Camera Lens features:

12x zoom lens + 198 degree fisheye lens+ 15X Macro Lens + 0.63X Wide Angle, meet all your needs, enjoy high-quality technical image effects.

12X zoom telephoto lens provides long distance high quality images for you

198 degree fisheye, you can see an image of 198 degrees from right to left on your phone

15X macro lens, capture amazing close-ups in crisp detail

0.63X wide Angle allows you to capture larger scenes

