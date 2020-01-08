Step up your smartphone photo game with this 3-in-1 lens kit for just $3.50

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Criacr Smartphone 3-in-1 Camera Lens for $3.84 Prime shipped with the code FF8G9U32 at checkout. Down from its near-$13 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering an ultrawide, wide, and macro lens, this is a great way to step up your mobile photography game. Included with the kit is also a mini smartphone tripod to help you capture better photos through greater stability. This is a great starter kit for anyone who is wanting to up their photography game, which you can learn more about in our handy guide. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of users.
Nomad Base Station
Now, this is one of the most budget-friendly ways to upgrade your mobile photography game. Considering you’re saving around $9 with today’s lead deal, there is one more thing we recommend picking up. Just $5 Prime shipped will score you a Bluetooth-enabled remote shutter, which lets you take a picture without having to tap your display.
Another way to upgrade your mobile photo game is to just pick up a new smartphone entirely. Sprint customers can currently grab the iPhone 11 for $15 per month, which is a 50% savings. Plus, if you add a new line and upgrade a line, you’ll get a second iPhone 11 entirely FREE. Learn more in our sale coverage here.
Criacr 3-in-1 Camera Lens features:
- 12x zoom lens + 198 degree fisheye lens+ 15X Macro Lens + 0.63X Wide Angle, meet all your needs, enjoy high-quality technical image effects.
- 12X zoom telephoto lens provides long distance high quality images for you
- 198 degree fisheye, you can see an image of 198 degrees from right to left on your phone
- 15X macro lens, capture amazing close-ups in crisp detail
- 0.63X wide Angle allows you to capture larger scenes
