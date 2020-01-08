Express Flash Sale takes extra 50% off clearance items from $15

- Jan. 8th 2020 4:45 pm ET

Express takes an extra 50% off clearance for up to 75% off original prices. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Thick Lace-Up Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re very trendy. Originally priced at $148, however during the sale you can find them for just $40. These boots will look great whether you pair them with jeans or khakis alike. They also have a padded footbed for comfort and its leather material will age well throughout the winter season. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Pocket Sherpa Sweatshirt is a cozy essential to add to your wardrobe. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $25. Best of all, you can find it in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

