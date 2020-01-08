Forget the floss, Panasonic’s Water Irrigator will do it for $20.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser (EW-DJ10-A) for $21.49. But the total will drop down to $20.42 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel the sub manually after the fact if you don’t want mouth irrigators showing up at your door on a regular basis. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. Along with an electric toothbrush, these dental water flossers are a great way to keep your mouth right in between dentist visits. This model features a cordless, collapsible design so you can take it with you anywhere, plus 2 speed settings, an “easy fill” 5.5-ounce water reservoir, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This hard EVA travel case is designed specifically for the water flosser above and goes for $11 Prime shipped. This will keep your new irrigator in good condition and organized while on the road or at the office.

However, if you can’t imagine yourself staying dedicated to actually using a water flosser, take the old-school route. This two-pack of minty Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Comfort Plus Dental Floss goes for $5.50 Prime shipped if you opt for Subscribe & Save.

We also have the Philips Platinum Electric Toothbrush down at $83 in today’s Amazon Gold Box along with the company’s Cordless Beard Trimmer at $26 (Reg. $37+).

Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser:

High Powered Oral Care: The Panasonic dental water flosser uses pulsing targeted jets of water to reach where dental floss often can’t to help remove food debris, plaque and bacteria for healthier teeth and gums

Portable Design for Travel: Portable water flosser with a cordless, collapsible design fits easily in bags and luggage while traveling; Use at the office, gym or while traveling on business and vacations

Two Speed Pulse Settings: Cordless power flosser with two speed pulsing high speed for normal, everyday cleaning, and low speed for gentler cleaning on those with sensitive gums

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!