GAP Factory revamps your wardrobe with extra 50% off clearance items from $5

GAP Factory takes an extra 50% off clearance styles with promo code LAYERED at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, outerwear, sweaters, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Boot Cut Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to just $11 and originally were priced at $60. Its dark wash is flattering and a great option for winter weather. Also, be sure to pair these jeans with the Quilted Shirt Jacket for a very stylish look that’s currently on sale for just $13 and originally was priced at $80. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

