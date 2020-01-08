Greenworks 1950PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer is $100 (Reg. $130)

- Jan. 8th 2020 9:03 am ET

$100
Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 1950PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $200 but trends around $130 at Amazon these days. Woot’s discounted price is in line with the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model is powered by a 13A electric motor that pushes 1950PSI of total power and 1.2GPM. Ships with a 25-foot high-pressure hose and 35-foot electric cable. Includes five nozzle tips and a built-in soap storage compartment. Rated 4/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This attachment for $10 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Greenworks 13A Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • Heavy duty 13 Amp induction motor will strip, brighten and clean your surfaces back to new
  • 1950PSI and 1.2GPM makes removing stains effortless. Spray Gun Nozzle: Quick Connect
  • 25 ft. high pressure hose and 35 ft. electric cable allow you to reach a larger
  • Dual built in soap tanks, 0, 25, 40 degree nozzle tips, wand and low pressure foam sprayer included

