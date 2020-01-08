Grocery essentials Gold Box from under $5: Coffee, snacks, more up to 25% off

- Jan. 8th 2020 9:14 am ET

Get this deal
25% off from $5
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off a series of “better for you grocery essentials.” Starting from under $5, you’ll find loads of health conscious grocery goods including “half-caff” coffee pods, low-calorie snacks and much more with solid ratings. Now that 2020 fitness goals are on everyone’s mind right now, this is a great opportunity to score some deals on healthier snacks and drinks to get you through the first month or two of the year. You’ll find products from brands like Green Mountain, Tazo, SkinnyPop, Newman’s, Lavazza, and much more. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the the Sale:

***Note: Opting for subscribe & Save on the listing pages below will drop the prices down even more.

While we are talking health-related snacks and the like, be sure to swing by the recent MyProtein sale. Its popular Impact Whey Isolate is seeing huge deals to kick the year off. Our Sports/Fitness Guide is also carrying some serious price drops on workout gear and more right now as well.

Lipton Sugar-Free Iced Tea K-Cups:

  • Awaken and uplift your mood with refreshing Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea K-Cups
  • A Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea K-Cup is the most convenient way to enjoy the perfect cup of iced tea
  • Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea is sugar free and made from 100% real tea leaves picked and pressed at the peak of freshness
  • Iced Tea K-Cup Pods are made with only 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified, sustainably sourced teas

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off from $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Mountain Lipton

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard