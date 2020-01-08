Grocery essentials Gold Box from under $5: Coffee, snacks, more up to 25% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off a series of “better for you grocery essentials.” Starting from under $5, you’ll find loads of health conscious grocery goods including “half-caff” coffee pods, low-calorie snacks and much more with solid ratings. Now that 2020 fitness goals are on everyone’s mind right now, this is a great opportunity to score some deals on healthier snacks and drinks to get you through the first month or two of the year. You’ll find products from brands like Green Mountain, Tazo, SkinnyPop, Newman’s, Lavazza, and much more. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the the Sale:

***Note: Opting for subscribe & Save on the listing pages below will drop the prices down even more.

While we are talking health-related snacks and the like, be sure to swing by the recent MyProtein sale. Its popular Impact Whey Isolate is seeing huge deals to kick the year off. Our Sports/Fitness Guide is also carrying some serious price drops on workout gear and more right now as well.

Lipton Sugar-Free Iced Tea K-Cups:

Awaken and uplift your mood with refreshing Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea K-Cups

A Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea K-Cup is the most convenient way to enjoy the perfect cup of iced tea

Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea is sugar free and made from 100% real tea leaves picked and pressed at the peak of freshness

Iced Tea K-Cup Pods are made with only 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified, sustainably sourced teas

