Macy’s Loungewear Flash Sale takes up to 75% off Gold Toe, Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Flash Sale takes up to 75% off loungewear from top brands, outerwear, and more. Just use promo code FLASH at checkout. Find great deals from Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hillfiger, Nautica, Michael Kors, Cole Haan, and more. Customers receive free shipping with a $25 purchase. The men’s 8-pack of Gold Toe Crew Socks are a standout from this sale. These socks are great for everyday wear and they’re available in either black or white color options. They feature moisture-wicking fabric and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Originally priced at $24, however during the sale you can find them for just $12. Find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s below and you can shop the entire sale here.

