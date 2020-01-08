Native Instruments S25 Keyboard Controller + KOMPLETE 12 bundle now $399 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the Native Instruments KOMPLETE KONTROL S25 Keyboard Controller with a full version of the KOMPLETE 12 software suite for $399 shipped. This particular bundle sells for $798 at Guitar Center and is now available at 50% or $399 off. The keyboard alone goes for around $500 at Amazon while the massive KOMPLETE 12 software bundle is $599 if you were to purchase it separately. In other words, today’s deal is a massive discount on a fantastic starter music production bundle. I have been a KOMPLETE user for many years and highly recommend it to beginner beat makers and musicians. You get an excellent 25-key MIDI controller for Mac/PC and over 170GBs (50 instruments/over 25,000 sounds) of content, which is more than enough for even the most indulgent of producers to get going. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you don’t need the gigantic KOMPLETE 12 software suite, there’s no need to purchase today’s bundle. The Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol A25 goes for just $169 shipped and includes a nice starter package of sounds. However, NI launched its new Komplete Kontrol M32 earlier this year and you can score one for just $139 on Amazon. Both options are perfect for beginner setups and even make for great portable controllers.

While we are talking keyboards, Roland unveiled its new high-end USB-C keyboard controller yesterday outfitted with iOS support and the new MIDI 2.0 standard.

Native Instruments KOMPLETE KONTROL S25:

This convenient Native Instruments bundle includes a KOMPLETE KONTROL S25 Keyboard Controller with KOMPLETE 12. KOMPLETE 12 raises the bar for production, performance and sound design in any genre. It contains more than 50 premium instruments and effects—including KONTAKT 6, TRK-01, and DISCOVERY SERIES: MIDDLE EAST—plus 10 Expansions.

