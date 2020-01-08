Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 router, now $99 (Reg. $160)

Walmart is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX35-100NAS) for $99 shipped. Down from its $200 list price, Amazon right now sells it for around $160 and this is a match for our last mention. Offering Wi-Fi 6, this router uses the latest technology to deliver up to 3,000Mbps network speeds throughout your home. The four Gigabit Ethernet ports are perfect for expanding your wired network. If you’ve been avoiding upgrading your Wi-Fi network because mesh options seem costly, this is a great step up without breaking the bank. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if Wi-Fi 6 isn’t super important to you, but starting a mesh network is, then check out Amazon’s latest eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router. It’s just $99, which is the same price as today’s lead deal, but allows you to expand your network far easier.

However, if you’d rather put some of your savings toward expanding the Wi-Fi 6 system in today’s lead deal, TP-Link’s 802.11ac Range Extender is a great option. At $30 on Amazon, it still leaves around $30 in your pocket compared to buying the NETGEAR at Walmart.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Fast WIFI 6 Performance: Get wireless coverage for small-to-medium homes with AX3000 speed (Dual band up to 600 + 2400 Mbps)

4 Simultaneous Streams: Provides more capacity so more devices can use WiFi at the same time

WIRED ETHERNET PORTS: Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Loaded with Advanced Technology: Designed with a dual-core processor, 2 amplified antennas, Beamforming+, OFDMA, Amazon Alexa Voice Controls, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!