Panasonic’s Cordless Beard Trimmer hits Amazon low at $26 shipped (Reg. $37+)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer (ER-GB40-S) for $25.89 shipped. Currently matched at Target with an additional 5% off for RedCard holders. This model is regularly $37 or more with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This cordless trimmer makes use of stainless steel and hypoallergenic blades to keep your mustache and beard in order. The adjustable trimmer dial allows for up to 19 precision lengths while the internal rechargeable battery provides up to 50 minutes of wireless operation. It has a rubberized grip and ships with both a cleaning brush and a charging stand. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

You can save a tiny bit more by opting for the extremely popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver at $25, but today’s lead deal is one of the more affordable options out there right now. To save significantly, you’ll have to opt for a no-name brand or one of these Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razors at under $8. It ships with a pair of blade refills and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 500 Amazon customers.

Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer:

Precision 45 Degree Blades: Panasonic mustache and beard trimmer for men uses durable, super sharp 45 degree angle stainless steel, hypoallergenic blades to cut quickly and cleanly for efficient beard, mustache and hair trimming

Adjustable Beard Trimmer Dial: The quick adjust trimmer dial provides 19 precision settings for personalized sculpting, trimming, cutting and detailing

Ergonomic, Rubberized Grip: The ergonomic beard and hair trimmer design with rubberized grip provides for total comfort and control; Clean the trimmer in seconds under warm running water

