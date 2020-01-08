Philips Platinum Electric Toothbrush drops to $83 at Amazon today (Reg. $120+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $83.15 shipped. Regularly up to $140, it usually sells for as much as $124 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Very similar models sell for well over $100 at Walmart. With the ability to remove up to “10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush,” it’s time to switch to an electric solution in 2020. This model features a pressure sensor to ensure you don’t brush too hard as well as a pair of timers to “help encourage thorough brushing.” There are 2 cleaning modes as well as three levels of adjustable intensity. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you don’t need the dual timers and additional intensity settings, look at something like the Oral-B Black Pro 1000 instead. It’s about half the price of today’s lead deal and includes all the most important features you need in an electric toothbrush. It also has even better ratings from over 7,400 Amazon customers.

If you do opt for today’s lead deal though, consider scoring some extra brush heads so you don’t run out at the worst possible time. First time Subscribe & Save users can clip the on-page coupon to knock 40% off the price too.

Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Electric Toothbrush:

Removes up to 100 percent more stains and up to 10X more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Improves gum health in only 2 weeks

Customizable brushing experience with 2 modes (clean & white) and 3 intensities

Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure

Effective advanced sonic technology with dynamic fluid action to clean between teeth and along the gumline

