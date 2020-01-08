Polaroid ZIP wirelessly prints smartphone photos on-the-go: $70 (Amazon low)

- Jan. 8th 2020 1:56 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer for $69.99 shipped. That’s nearly $20 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $8. This compact photo printer can turn digital photos stored on a smartphone into physical ones in no time. It all takes place wirelessly thanks to built-in Bluetooth and NFC. Simply download the Polaroid ZIP app to get started. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With all the money saved today, why not stock up with a 20-pack of Polaroid’s Premium Photo Paper for $9? Once printed on, you’ll be able to put these in a frame or even peel and stick them to a surface. A tear and water-resistant coating helps keep your photos looking their best.

The photo printer above won’t serve you well without a smartphone. If it’s time to upgrade we’ve got you covered with Sprint offers of 50% off Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11.

Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer features:

SMARTPHONE MEMORIES MADE REAL : Using the Polaroid ZIP is fast and easy! Just connect a smart phone or tablet via WiFi and watch your portraits, selfies, and social media photos transform from digital images to physical pictures in an instant

