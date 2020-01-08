RYOBI cordless wet/dry vac sees rare discount to $169 shipped

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vaccum Kit for $169 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $199 and today’s deal represents the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This RYOBI shop vac departs from other options on the market with its fully cordless design, instead relying on a robust 9Ah lithium battery. Of course, that same battery can be used to power other 18V products in RYOBI’s lineup. You’ll receive a charger, various accessories, the battery, and a vacuum with purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 765 Home Depot customers.

If you’re willing to go the corded route, save big and consider this alternative from Porter-Cable instead. It retails for $58 and delivers a number of similar features, save for the cordless design. This includes a 19-liter capacity, three-in-one design, and more that are all backed by a four horsepower motor. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking to mop things up with want to consider this automated ILIFE floor washing robot that’s on sale for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag, representing enough savings to make you consider upgrading to a 21st-century cleaning solution. Speaking of ILIFE, here’s our coverage on all of its updated robot vacuums from CES 2020.

RYOBI Cordless 18V Wet/Dry Vac features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 6 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit with (1) 9.0 Ah LITHIUM+ HP Battery and (1) 18-Volt Dual Chemistry IntelliPort Technology Charger. This vacuum has a powerful 80 CFM. The multi-size no-tip wheel design and 360° mobility keeps your vacuum balanced when rolling over cords and thresholds. On-board accessory storage conveniently holds your crevice tool, floor nozzle, and extension wands while the hose dock provides a simple solution to storing your hose when not in use. Multiple carrying handles allow for easy carrying and the removable top makes emptying dust, debris, and liquids quick and mess-free. The compact design allows for space-saving storage when not in use. Best of all, the RYOBI ONE+ Wet/Dry Vacuum is part of the ONE+ family of over 125 products. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this kit includes a 9.0 Ah LITHIUM+ HP Battery, an 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger with IntelliPort Technology, and an operator’s manual.

